Home-Guard along with two others terminated for kicking minor tea seller violating covid guidelines in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate police on Wednesday terminated home-guard from job who brutally kicked a minor tea seller at Kesura area under Sahid Nagar police station in the Capital City on June 29.

The PCR van in-charge along with another homeguard was also terminated from job and two other PCR personnel were also suspended from their job.

According to reports, while patrolling in a PCR van in the area on June 29 the police team found the tea stall open after 1 am in clear violation of Covid-19 guidelines. Though a minor boy was present in the tea stall, the cops didn’t show any mercy on him. One of them started questioning and kicking the minor boy brutally for violating the pandemic guidelines. Even they took away some personal belongings of the poor boy from the stall.