Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police today busted a highway looters’ gang and arrested five looters in this connection today.

Acting on reliable information, the Saheed Nagar police conducted a raid and nabbed five members of a highway looters gang and seized gold jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh, six mobile phones, a laptop, a watch and a sharp weapon from their possession.

The looters were the most wanted for the Commissionerate police. They use to target commuters on highways, attack them with sharp weapons and loot valuables from them.

Later, the Commissionerate police have registered a case and have started probe into the matter.