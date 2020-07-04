Here is result of Rajara Rajakumari online talent haunt contest

Bhubaneswar: Result of the ‘Rajara Rajakumari’ online talent haunt contest has come up. While Diptijyoti Pattnaik won the contest in the senior group, Adyasha Mohanty became winner in the junior group of the contest. Both of them received the crown of title lately in a low key function in Bhubaneswar of Odisha.

Judges of the contest were actress Sital Patra, Ragini Sutradhar, Ankita Das and Tamanna Vyas. Hosted by AMA TV, the winners will get ‘job card’ to work at least for 30 days in TV serials and films along with the other benefits for being the winner, intimated Media planner and chief organiser of the contest Pranay Jethy.

Winner of the senior gourp, Dipti had won a beauty peagent in Mumbai in January. In this contest she got the title ‘Super model of the year 2020’. She has passion for dance and painting. She also is a meritorious student.

After passing out HSC from the Dhenkanal Bhuban girls high school Dipti earned her B Tech degree from the Odisha Engineering College. At present she is working as a software engineer in a private company of Bengaluru.

In the ‘Rajara Rajakumari’ contest she answered well about raja festival which finally earned her the title. She said, “I am feely extremely happy today after winning the title.” Asked about her aim she said that she want to continue as a software engineer while simultaneously she would like to take part in modelling and engage herself in social work.

Adyasha Mohanty, Rajara Rajakumari winner of the junior group said she wants to become a bank manager. At present she is a Class II student of Dhenkanal Venkateshwara English Medicum School. She is a meritorious student and often stands first in the class.

She loves drawing, dance and acting. She is also getting training on Odishi dance these days at the Nrutyanga institute in Cuttack. Her sweet smile earned her the title.

In the prize giving event social worker Jagat Kar, producer Sachikanta Jena, director of Baidyabuti Ranjay Sahu, MD of Sapu packaging Tapan Kumar Das and AIFT director Rudraprasad Mohapatra were present as guests.