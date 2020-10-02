Bhubaneswar: Heavy rain continues to batter several parts of Odisha under the influence of fresh low pressure over the west-central and adjoining north-west Bay of Bengal off south Odisha coast.

Under its influence, 13 districts of the state are going to witness heavy rainfall in the nest 24 hours, informed scientist at IMD Bhubaneswar, Umashankar Das.

The 13 districts include Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Puri, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundergarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Kandhamal.

The amount of rainfall is expected to increase from Saturday, informed the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre today.

The state government have also asked the collectors concerned to remain on high alert and the fire service teams to be completely prepared if there is any urgent requirement.

The collectors of the coastal districts were instructed not to allow fishermen to venture into the deep sea.