Heatwave in Odisha: 16 places record temperature above 40 degrees Celsius

Bhubaneswar: Odisha continues to reel under sweltering heat as 16 places record temperature above 40 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Boudh and Jharsuguda turned out to be the hottest places of the day as they sizzled at 43.4 degrees Celsius.

Likewise, Sambalpur recorded 43.3 degrees Celsius while 42.3, 42.1 and 42 degrees Celsius temperatures were witnessed at Hirakud, Sundergarh and Rourkela today.

The other locations where the day temperature was reported above the 40 degrees Celsius mark are Angul (41.7), Sonepur (41.3), Balangir (41.2), Titlagarh (41), Talcher (41), Nuapada (41), Baripada (40.6), Bargarh (40.2), Nayagarh (40.2) and Malkangiri (40).

The maximum temperatures of the Twin City of Odisha – Cuttack and Bhubaneswar- hovered at 38.5 and 37.7 degrees Celsius respectively.

With a temperature of 33.5 degrees Celsius, Daringbadi in Kandhamal district was the coolest place of the State, as per the weather department.

The heatwave condition will continue to prevail in the coming days as the IMD has issued heatwave warning for the next five days.

The maximum temperature is very likely to be 40oC and above at a few places over the districts of Interior Odisha during next 5 days, said the regional centre of IMD adding that hot and discomfort weather very likely at a few places over the districts of Interior Odisha during next 5 days. People are advised to take precautionary measures while going outside.

The weatherman also forecasted light to moderate rain or thunderstorm at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Koraput, Rayagada, Malkangiri in the next 24 hours and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.