Heart-wrenching! Pregnant Woman, her niece killed in accident while they had gone on morning walk in Odisha

Berhampur: In a heart-wrenching incident, a pregnant woman and her niece died reportedly after being hit by an unidentified vehicle at K Lachmanpalli in Aska area of Ganjam district. They were hit by the vehicle while they had gone for morning walk today.

The deceased have been identified as Rashmita Parida and Asharani Khandual.

Some locals rescued them in a critical condition and rushed them to the local hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, doctors who attended them declared them brought dead.

Aska police has started an investigation based on the complaint filed by the family members of the deceased persons. Besides, a search operation is underway to trace the vehicle.

A pall of gloom descended on the village following the unfortunate death of the pregnant woman and her niece.