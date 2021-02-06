Bhubaneswar: The post-mortem report of the headless body of woman has come to the fore which was found in Andharua area of Bhubaneswar. The woman was first strangulated to death and then beheaded with a sharp object.

In order to collect accurate information regarding the murder the post-mortem will be conducted once again at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

As the identity of the deceased has not been found yet, the Chandaka police has put up posters for public.

The posters have been printed in both Odia and Hindi language.

It mentions the details about the deceased such as the woman was 5’3 inches tall. Her complexion was wheatish. She was a medium figured woman and had a tattoo beneath her elbow on right hand. She is estimated to be 30-35 years old.

On January 4, the headless body of a woman has been spotted lying in a bushy area on the Andharua-Daspur Road.