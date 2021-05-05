Half-Burnt Body Of Woman Recovered In Cuttack Of Odisha, Probe Underway

By WCE 2
body of woman odisha
Representational Image Courtesy: Amazon

Cuttack: In a shocking incident, a half-burnt body of a woman has been recovered from inside a house in Cuttack on Wednesday morning.

The incident has been reported from Matha Sahi area near Station Bazar in Cuttack city limits. The woman’s body has been burnt along with the bed in which she was found sleeping.

The reason of death and the identity of the woman however is yet to be ascertained.

The locals immediately informed the police. The Malgodown police has reached the spot and started further investigation into the matter.

Details awaited.

You might also like
State

16 Covid Patients Succumb In Odisha, Death Toll Reaches To 2104

State

Odisha: Nandankanan Zoo Takes Precautions As Lions In Hyderabad Test Covid Positive

State

Covid-19 Lockdown Begins In Odisha From Today

Business

Petrol and Diesel Price Decreases In Bhubaneswar On Wednesday, Check Rates

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.