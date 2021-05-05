Cuttack: In a shocking incident, a half-burnt body of a woman has been recovered from inside a house in Cuttack on Wednesday morning.

The incident has been reported from Matha Sahi area near Station Bazar in Cuttack city limits. The woman’s body has been burnt along with the bed in which she was found sleeping.

The reason of death and the identity of the woman however is yet to be ascertained.

The locals immediately informed the police. The Malgodown police has reached the spot and started further investigation into the matter.

Details awaited.