Half-burnt body of missing married woman found in Jajpur

Jajpur: A half-burnt body of a married woman has been found in Sunari village of Patpur panchayat under Dharamsala police limits in Jajpur district on Thursday.

The deceased woman has been identified as Gitanjali Dash, wife of Surendra Dash. She had been missing since Tuesday evening following which her brother Soumya Ranjan Panigrahi lodged a complaint with the Dharamsala police station on Wednesday.

Reportedly, around 16 years ago Gitanjali, daughter of Upendra Panigrahi of Sunari village, married Surendra Dash of Barabati village. However, for the past five or six years, Gitanjali has been living at her paternal house with her daughter due to a family feud. As a result, she was under constant mental pressure.

She allegedly left her paternal home on Tuesday evening and the locals spotted her half-burnt body under a bush near her house.

On getting the information, Dharamsala police arrived at the spot and recovered the half-burnt body. From the preliminary investigation, it is suspected that she has committed suicide as a plastic jar has been found lying near the body. A probe has been initiated into the matter.