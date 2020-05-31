Bhadrak: A government employee has been suspended from his job for submitting a fake certificate of proof of age. Even after being suspended, he continued attending office and showing superiority over his sub-ordinates.

This bizarre incident has been reported from Gandhinagar Seva Cooperative Office under Tihidi block of Bhadrak district.

The man identified as Pitabas Mallick was working at the cooperative office. He was supposed to retire in February 2015 from the cooperative society as the Secretary but he is yet to give up is post.

The ex-Sarpanch got the information about this through an RTI and ousted Mallick on May 1, but, Mallick denied the fact and continued.

As an eyewash he just handed over the cash and receipt but continued showing superiority over the other employees. A complaint has been registered and police is investigating into the matter.