In this era of Corona crisis, where people are losing their jobs, there is a golden opportunity to work in the country’s Defense Institute DRDO. The Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has invited applications from candidates for several positions.

If you also want to apply for these posts, you can apply by visiting Apprenticeshipindia.org, the official website of Apprentice India. It is to be noted that the last date to apply for these posts is only 10 days from the publication of the advertisement.

Important dates related to the exam

Beginning of application: September 26, 2020

Last date of application: October 6, 2020

Recruitment is being done for these posts

ITI Fitter – 25 Posts

ITI Electronic Mechanic – 20 Posts

ITI Electrician – 15 Posts

ITI Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA) – 10 posts

ITI Turner – 10 Posts

ITI Machinist – 05 Posts

ITI Welder – 05 Posts

The candidates should have passed ITI only in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

This is how you can apply for a job

Before applying for posts, the candidates who want to join DRDO, it is important to know that this recruitment is being done for Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, Research Center Imarat (RCI), a major laboratory of DRDO. Candidates can apply by visiting https://apprenticeshipindia.org/.

Candidates can click here to go through the official notifications.

The selected candidates will be given a stipend of RS 7700 to Rs 8050 per month.