Golden job opportunity in DRDO; 10th pass also can apply
In this era of Corona crisis, where people are losing their jobs, there is a golden opportunity to work in the country’s Defense Institute DRDO. The Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has invited applications from candidates for several positions.
If you also want to apply for these posts, you can apply by visiting Apprenticeshipindia.org, the official website of Apprentice India. It is to be noted that the last date to apply for these posts is only 10 days from the publication of the advertisement.
Important dates related to the exam
Beginning of application: September 26, 2020
Last date of application: October 6, 2020
Recruitment is being done for these posts
ITI Fitter – 25 Posts
ITI Electronic Mechanic – 20 Posts
ITI Electrician – 15 Posts
ITI Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA) – 10 posts
ITI Turner – 10 Posts
ITI Machinist – 05 Posts
ITI Welder – 05 Posts
The candidates should have passed ITI only in 2018, 2019 and 2020.
This is how you can apply for a job
Before applying for posts, the candidates who want to join DRDO, it is important to know that this recruitment is being done for Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, Research Center Imarat (RCI), a major laboratory of DRDO. Candidates can apply by visiting https://apprenticeshipindia.org/.
Candidates can click here to go through the official notifications.
The selected candidates will be given a stipend of RS 7700 to Rs 8050 per month.