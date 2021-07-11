Gold price slightly decreases in Bhubaneswar; Check 22 carat and 24 carat gold rates

gold price in bhubaneswar today
Bhubaneswar: The price of 22 carat and 24 carat gold slightly decreases in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours.

Today, the gold price has been recorded at Rs 44,750 per 10 grams for 22 carat and the 24 carat gold has been recorded at Rs 48,820 per 10 grams.

Whereas on Saturday, the price of gold was recorded at Rs 44,760 per 10 grams for the 22 carat and Rs 48,830 per 10 grams for 24 carat in the city.

On the other hand, Silver price has increased  in Bhubaneswar today and is recorded at Rs 741 per 10 grams.

Check the gold price in major cities of India:

