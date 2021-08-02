Gold price remains constant in Bhubaneswar on Monday

By WCE 7
gold price in bhubaneswar
Image Credit: IANS

Bhubaneswar: Gold price has remained constant in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on Monday. Today, the price of gold is recorded at Rs 47,420 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and the 24 Carat gold rate is set at Rs 49,680 per 10 grams in the temple city.

On Sunday also, the gold price had been recorded at Rs 47,420 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and the 24 Carat is recorded at Rs 49,680 per 10 grams in the capital city of Odisha.

Related News

Gold price decreases for second consecutive day in…

Gold price continues to rise for third consecutive day in…

On the other hand, the silver price has been recorded at Rs 679 per 10 grams in Bhubaneswar today.

Check the gold price in major cities of India:

Image Credit: Good Returns
You might also like
Nation

India reports 40,134 fresh Covid-19 cases

State

Konark Sun Temple in Odisha reopens for visitors with Covid protocols

State

Covid-19 death toll crosses 6000 mark in Odisha

State

Fuel price increases marginally in Bhubaneswar, Check rates here

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.