Gold price remains constant in Bhubaneswar on Monday

Bhubaneswar: Gold price has remained constant in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on Monday. Today, the price of gold is recorded at Rs 47,420 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and the 24 Carat gold rate is set at Rs 49,680 per 10 grams in the temple city.

On Sunday also, the gold price had been recorded at Rs 47,420 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and the 24 Carat is recorded at Rs 49,680 per 10 grams in the capital city of Odisha.

On the other hand, the silver price has been recorded at Rs 679 per 10 grams in Bhubaneswar today.

