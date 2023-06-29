Goddess Tarini observes brata for Lord Jagannath at Ghatagan

Keonjhar: Goddess Tarini observed brata wishing wellbeing of Lord Jagannath at her shrine in Ghatagan of Keonjhar district in Odisha. Besides, women devotees also observed brata wishing wellbeing of their respective families.

Goddess Tarini of Ghatagan observed brata wishing safe journey for Lord Jagannath and siblings on the Bahuda Yatra day. This brata is called ‘Ratha Tarini Brata’. This brata is observed on the Tuesday that falls in between Rath Yatra and Bahuda Yatra. Accordingly, Maa Tarini observed the brata on Tuesday while women devotees also observed the brata wishing wellbeing of their families.

This brata is associated with Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath and thus it is called Ratha Tarini Brata. On this occasion rituals are observed at Maa Tarini pitha in Ghatagan and special worship is performed.

Women devotees were seen flocking to the temple in Ghatagan with flower containers on their hands to observe the brata wishing good for their families. They put 13 numbers of knots in the brata (the holy thread that they wear after the worship) in the name of Goddess Tarini. It is believed that by observing this brata all perils of the family get vanished by the blessings of God.

