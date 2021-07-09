Giant monitor lizard found in washroom of a house in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A giant monitor lizard was found hiding inside the washroom of a house in the capital city of Odisha and was later rescued.

Sources say, the monitor lizard was found in a house located at Kapileshwar vihar since five days. After hearing a strange noise from their washroom, the family spotted the monitor lizard.

Later, to remove the lizard from the washroom they sprinkled bleaching powder but the rare species was not able to move out.

Finally, the family called the Snake Helpline to rescue the lizard. Later, the team reached and rescued the 4 feet long Monitor Lizard from the toilet hole and released it into the forest.

Monitor lizards are endangered species and hence are protected under the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Monitor lizards are known to be great wildlife survivors and they rely heavily on their strong tails, claws and well-developed limbs for their defence. There are approximately 80 species of monitor lizards recognized across the world and these are commonly found in Africa, Asia, and Oceania.

