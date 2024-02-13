General Elections 2024: Election Commissioner to visit Odisha on Wednesday

Bhubaneswar: Preparations for the elections are already in full swing. The election commissioner and team are coming to Odisha on Wednesday.

He and his team will review the election preparations for two days. Both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections shall be held simultaneously in Odisha. The final review will be done by the Election Commission team.

The State Chief Electoral Officer and his team will review the election preparations with senior officials of the State Government. In addition, there is a program to discuss with representatives of political parties. A few days ago, the Election Commission held a two-day meeting with the Chief Electoral Officers of all states in New Delhi.

He emphasized on transparent, fair and impartial election management. In the same way, the guidelines were issued regarding the conduct of elections. Officers who have worked in one place for more than 3 years and officers employed in their own district cannot be engaged in election work. What steps the state government has taken on this can also be reviewed in the service department. General elections and Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

The final voters list of Odisha was published on January . The total number of voters in the state is 3 crore 32 lakh 36 thousand 360. The number of male voters from Sevit is 1 crore 68 lakh 50 thousand 949. Similarly, women voters are 1 crore 63 lakh 82 thousand 31. The number of third gender voters is 3380.

A total of 12 lakh 97 thousand 954 voters have been added to the 2024 new voter list. Out of that, 4 lakh 76 thousand 969 new voters aged between 18 and 19 years have been included in the list.

The total number of Divyang voters is 4 lakh 57 thousand 821. A total of 12 lakh 97 thousand 954 voters have been added to the new voter list 2024. The Chief Electoral Officer of the state has held an all-party meeting with the workers of various political parties. Various important guidelines related to elections were discussed in the meeting.

According to the Supreme Court’s order, the Election Commission has enacted rules for the conduct of elections after discussions with all political parties, the Chief Electoral Officer said in an all-party meeting.