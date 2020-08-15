Ganjam records a whopping 304 Covid positive cases today from local contacts

Berhampur: While positive cases continue to spike in Covid hotspot Ganjam district in Odisha, today’s Covid positive tally is of course a matter of worry. Out of the 327 cases that were detected in the district in the last 24 hours, a whopping 304 cases out of that are local contacts.

Test results for 14th August.. pic.twitter.com/KLdCiqo6DL — Collector & District Magistrate, Ganjam (@Ganjam_Admin) August 15, 2020

Today’s Ganjam telly also includes 21 Covid warriors while the other two cases have travel history of Surat.

However, despite continuous spike in Covid positive cases in the district, administration on said that 84 per cent of the villages and 55 per cent of urban areas in the district are in the green zone. Of the 3,053 villages in the district, 2,611 are in green zone and 544 in red zone.

Ganjam Collector Vijay Kulange said swab samples of one lakh people in the district were collected, which is the highest in the country. Of them, 14,122 persons were tested positive for Covid-19. The RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests have helped in checking the spread of coronavirus in the district, he said.