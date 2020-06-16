Berhampur: Ganjam district administration on Tuesday shared the details of new COVID patients which were reported yesterday.

The district administration in its Twitter handle said that eight positive cases were detected from different parts of the district.

Here are the details:

A 51-year-old male from Bellaguntha block

A 54-year-old male from Bellaguntha block

A 45-year-old female from Bhanjanagar NAC

A 55-year-old male from Bhanjanagar block

A 23-year-old male from Bellaguntha block

A 60-year-old male from Bellaguntha block

A 35-year-old male from Patrapur block

A 18-year-old male from Patrapur block

Meanwhile, all of them have been shifted to COVID Hospital.

With the detection of the new eight cases, the total number of positive cases has risen to 698. While the recovery rate in the district stands at 613, there are six deaths due to coronavirus in the district.

As many as 79 active cases are there in the district till now.