Five gamblers arrested in Balasore

Gambling Den Busted in Odisha’s Balasore, 5 held 

By KalingaTV Bureau

Balasore: The Baliapal police on Sunday night arrested five gamblers after conducting a sudden raid on a gambling den in Kachuapada village under Baliapal  block here.

According to reports, the Baliapal Police launched a sudden raid on a gambling den in the village and arrested five gamblers and seized Rs 11,120 and eight motor vehicles, cards and other game accessories  from them.

The incident has shocked the locals as the gamblers were playing the cards without any social distancing and wearing mask at a time when when everyone is asked to stay in their houses in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak.

