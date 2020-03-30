Gajapati district stops gathering

Gajapati District Admin Stops Gatherings in Villages During Coronavirus Lockdown in Odisha

Gajapati: Gajapati district administration has  stopped crowd gathering during Coronavirus Lockdown in many villages under Mohana Police limits of Gajapati district in Odisha, yesterday.

According to reports, people  in the villages under Mohana block stayed indoors due to lockdown. But some of them organised religious functions in the villages, which later on attracted crowds.

After getting information about the incident, Gajapati district administration rushed the spot and stopped the activities. No arrests in this matter has been done.

Lockdown protocol has been implemented by the Central Government to prevent Coronavirus infection.

The Police is taking initiatives to maintain lockdown protocol and avoid crowding of people. However practice of social distancing is not followed by people in some parts of the State.

 

 

 

 

 

 

