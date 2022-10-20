From customers getting cashback on returning plastic bottles to light and sound shows, know what is new in this year’s Bali Yatra

Cuttack: The organizers of the historic Balijatra are not leaving any stone unturned to make this year’s annual fair more colourful and attractive. From customers getting cashback on returning the plastic bottles to light and sound shows, they have chalked out different plans for the Balijatra this year. Decision to this effect was been reportedly taken during a preparatory meeting which was held at the conference hall of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) today.

Cuttack district collector, CMC Mayor, Choudwar-Cuttack MLA, Barabati-Cuttack MLA, CMC Deputy Mayor and officials of different departments along with the corporator took part in the Balijatra preparatory meeting.

With an aim to make this year’s Balijatra plastic and pollution free, the meeting reportedly took the following decisions:

Customers would get cashback if return plastic bottles to the shopkeeper owners. A customer would get cashback of five rupees for returning a plastic bottle to the shopkeeper from whom he/she had bought it.

The organizers are planning for a World record this year. As many as 10,000 handmade boats will be set afloat on Mahanadi River.

Light and sound show along with boating in Mahanadi River.

The small businessmen would be included in the social welfare scheme.

Attractive welcome signage will be erected at different parts of the City.

Hoarding regarding the Bali Yatra will be placed across Cuttack City.

It is to be noted here that the famous Balijatra on the bank of Mahanadi River this year will commence on November 8 and will continue till November 16.