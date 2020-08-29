Bhubaneswar: The Special Squad of Commissionerate Police has reportedly arrested four dreaded criminals from Bhubaneswar.

According to sources, police arrested the looters acting on a specific input. They also seized pistol, bikes and some cash from their possessions.

The accused have been identified as Patu Khan and his associates.

They had recently looted Rs 94,000 from a woman at gunpoint in Baramunda area of the State Capital city, said sources adding that they were also involved in several robbery cases that were reported in Balianta and Dhauli areas.

Patu is the mastermind of all the robberies.

The Special Squad had arrested Patu following an encounter in 2019. However, he formed his gang after coming out of the jail on bail.