Bolangir: A forest guard was shot dead by some unidentified miscreants at Rengalibahal under Saintala police limits of Bolangir district.

The deceased has been identified as Jatia Rana.

Reports said, Jatia along with his another colleague was on patrolling duty when some unidentified miscreants tried to venture inside the forest, when the patrooling team tried to nab them they shot at him. He received bullet injury on his stomach.

On hearing the sound of the bullet, some locals came out and found Jatia lying in a pool of blood. They immediately rescued him and took him to the Saintala Community Health Centre (CHC) where the doctors declared him dead.

Later, the Forest department and police reached the spot and have launched a joint investigation to nab the miscreants.