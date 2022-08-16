Flood In Odisha: 44 Fire Service Response Teams Deployed

Bhubaneswar: In order to tackle the current flood situation of the State, 44 Odisha Fire Service Response Teams have been deployed in the coastal Districts.

They shall be instrumental towards rescue and rehabilitation of marooned persons as well as animals.

In addition to above all Fire Stations in concerned districts are also being utilized as independent teams equipped with ASKA lights, pumps, boats, OBM, power saw and combi tools.

Odisha Fire Service DG Santosh Kumar Upadhyay, reviewed the deployment of Fire Service Teams in various parts of the State through the Video Conferencing in presence of other officials.

DG Fire Service appreciated the courageous act of Fire Service personnel in rescue of four passengers of a private car who had been swept away by flood water near Ghantikhala under Cuttack District, in the mid night of 15th August, 2022.

All concerned four Fireman were declared to be awarded with DG for their courageous act displayed in the above rescue work in the mid night.

Fire Service Teams are actively engaged in road clearance in various parts of the State (due to uprooting of trees). Fire Service Teams also rescued one Deer near Nrushinghanath and 11 cattle from various flooded areas.

Fire Service Teams have already rescued 667 persons till morning. Damapada Fire Service Team under Cuttack District has rescued around 400 persons from the marooned area of Kainmundi village near Banki of Cuttack District.

All Officers of Odisha Fire Service have been advised to liaise with respective District Collectors, BOOS and Tahasildars for effective coordination in order to undertake the rescue work in time. Various senior officers have been given responsibility of affected Districts.

Control Room has been opened at CFO Office, Cuttack to coordinate with field units.