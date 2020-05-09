COVID Ganjam

Five more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Odisha’s Ganjam; Total 294 in State

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar:  Five more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Saturday, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 89.

This raised the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state to 294.

The new patients have recently returned to the district from Surat in Gujarat. They have been in a quarantine centre and were symptomatic, said the Information & Public Relations Dept.

 

 

