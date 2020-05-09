Five more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Odisha’s Ganjam; Total 294 in State
Bhubaneswar: Five more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Saturday, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 89.
This raised the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state to 294.
The new patients have recently returned to the district from Surat in Gujarat. They have been in a quarantine centre and were symptomatic, said the Information & Public Relations Dept.
6th Health Update, 9th May
Five positive cases in Ganjam
39 yr Male, 49 yr Male, 16 yr Male 48 yr Male & 45 yr Male
(Surat returnees In quarantine All symptomatic)
Contact tracing and follow-up action is being done.
Total Positive Case: 294
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) May 9, 2020