Fire breaks out at Rupali square in Bhubaneswar, two shops gutted
Bhubaneswar: A major fire broke out at a market area in Rupali square here in Odisha on Thursday evening.
At least two shops were gutted while a few others were partially damaged in the fire mishap, locals said. However , no casualties were reported in the incident.
On being informed, fire brigade reached the spot and doused the flame.
A shopkeeper said that the fire broke out due to a leakage from a gas cylinder in one of the shops and spread to other shops in the area.