Fire breaks out in Bhubanswar

Fire breaks out at Rupali square in Bhubaneswar, two shops gutted

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: A major fire broke out at a market area in Rupali square here in Odisha on Thursday evening.

At least two shops were gutted while a few others were partially damaged in the fire mishap, locals said. However , no casualties were reported in the incident.

On being informed, fire brigade reached the spot and doused the flame.

A shopkeeper said that the fire broke out due to a leakage from a gas cylinder in one of the shops and spread to other shops in the area.

 

You might also like
State

Odisha govt announces complete lockdown in 4 districts and Rourkela city for 14 days

State

AYUSH Doctor among four test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha’s Nabarangpur

State

Odisha man gets gold mask worth Rs 3.50 lakh to contain coronavirus

State

Aditya Das Death case: Deepak, Soumya of ‘People For Seva’ interrogated

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.