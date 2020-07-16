Fire breaks out at Rupali square in Bhubaneswar, two shops gutted

Bhubaneswar: A major fire broke out at a market area in Rupali square here in Odisha on Thursday evening.

At least two shops were gutted while a few others were partially damaged in the fire mishap, locals said. However , no casualties were reported in the incident.

On being informed, fire brigade reached the spot and doused the flame.

A shopkeeper said that the fire broke out due to a leakage from a gas cylinder in one of the shops and spread to other shops in the area.