Farmer kills self in Jajpur of Odisha, probe underway

Jajpur: In a tragic incident, a farmer has allegedly killed himself in Jajpur district of Odisha, said reports on Monday morning.

According to available reports, it is alleged that a farmer committed suicide by drinking poison in Bajbati village under Pakhara panchayat near Dharmachaya block of Jajpur district.

The deceaed farmer has been identified as Nityananda Parida Nityananda went to the farm in Bajbati mauza two days earlier. He was devastated when he saw that the paddy trees had died because there was no water in the land.

As a result, he lost his mental composure and consumed the pesticide that he had carried with him to sprinkle on the field. The locals spotted his motionless body and immediately informed his family members.

The family admitted him in a critical condition to the Dharmasala Community Health Centre (CHC). He was later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as his condition was serious, but he breathed his last in SCB last night.

The family members have alleged that Nityananda committed suicide due to crop damage while cultivating paddy on about three acres of land on loan. On the other hand, it is said that due to the presence of black stone pits near the paddy fields, the rain water does not flow into the pits, which could be another reason for the damage to the crops.

Further detailed reports in regard to the farmer killing himself in Jajpur is awaited. The police is investigating into the matter.