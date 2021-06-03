Fake Foreign Liquor Manufacturing Unit Busted In Odisha, 2 Detained

By WCE 1

Udala (Mayurbhanj): The Odisha Police have busted a fake foreign liquor manufacturing unit and detained two persons following a raid at Khunta area in Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday night.

Sources said, a team of Khunta police station conducted a raid at one Ramesh Mishra house and seized hundreds of bottles, packed liquors, essence, fake stickers of reputed brands, 3 spirit jars, empty bottles along with a packing machine.

Later, the police have detained two persons in this connection for questioning. A scientific team from Baripada have started an investigation into the matter.

As the Investigation is on to elicit more details regarding involvement of others in the business.

 

