Fake doctor marries AIIMS’ MBBS student, arrested in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate police has arrested a youth for impersonating as a doctor and marrying an MBBS student of AIIMS here in Odisha.

The accused has been identified as Sailendra Kumar Biswal, a resident of Dumduma area here in the State capital. He also happens to be the son of a retired chief engineer, Govt of Odisha.

According to reports, the accused youth, who had claimed to have an MBBS degree from a foreign university, got married to the MBBS student as per Hindu rituals here on December 7, 2019.

Family members of both the bride and bridegroom were present on the occasion.

Biswal family reportedly demanded and took Rs 25 lakh as dowry from the bride’s parents.

However, the newly married woman got to know the truth about her husband in just five days after their marriage. She came to know that her husband didn’t even clear the 12th exam.

Subsequently, the MBBS student lodged a complaint against Biswal, who was arrested and forwarded to the court yesterday.