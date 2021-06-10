Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has kept the entire engineering and field teams on high alert following an extremely heavy and heavy to very heavy rain forecast from IMD and notification from the Special Relief Commissioner.

“The rainfall might start in the coastal districts from June 10 evening and it requires rigorous visit and assessment of field preparation,” said BMC Commissioner Sri Sanjay Kumar Singh.

It has been learnt that field visit of officers has already started along with engineering wing of each administrative zone.

City Engineer Arun Kumar Nayak has made his field visit to different drain construction and vulnerable sites. It has been instructed that cleaning, clearing, pumping and restoring for all natural drains in the BMC shall be undertaken immediately and continued throughout.

During rain all concerned officers, machineries and workers shall be deployed in the field, especially in the most vulnerable and low-lying areas. Stock of adequate standby equipment, materials, manpower has been ensured.

In three administrative zones of BMC the teams have been sent to their respective sites. Pump sets are deployed at Gayatri Vihar, Malianta Tank Lane Laxmisagar, Hansapal Behera Sahi, Sriram City, Ghanashyam Apartment near May fair Hotel and Nayapalli Behera Sahi. Other areas will be covered beforehand and Zonal Deputy Commissioners are also on high alert to review the preparatory work in their respective zones.

Sanitation wing of BMC has made its tools and manpower ready. BMC workers and service proving agencies shall be deployed for any emergency clearance and de-silting.

The BMC Commissioner has stressed upon taking care of identified 27 vulnerable points. BMC, hired and Fire Service pumps will be in position to discharge rain water such as Ahalya Nagar, Haridaspur Muslim Sahi, Hansapal Bhoisahi, Naharkanta Bhoi Sahi, Nuapatna, Mangala Mandir, Gajapati Nagar, May fair Jyostna Apartment and Ghanashyam Apartment, Pabitra Guest house, Sriram City, GGP Colony, Basudev Nagar, Rasulgarh Sabar Sahi, Bairagi Nagar,Gayatri Nagar,Jharpada Santi Nagar,Nayapali Behera Sahi, Tarini Temple, Bhoi Sahi, Laxmisagar near Malianta Tank, Champa Pokhari,Paika Nagar,Gadhiakhala, Adei Khala, Pandaba Nagar, Sab industry back side lane, Gouri Nagar and Gouri Garden,Panchasakha Nagar, Jagamohan Nagar and Green Park Area.

Citizens can make call to BMC office for any support due to heavy rains. Grievances received will be forwarded to resolve by respective officers and field officials. Shift-wise round the clock staff are deployed to receive calls on the landline no: 06742431253 and Toll-Free Number -18003450061.