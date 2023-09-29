Ex-Sarpanch of Kinjirikela convicted, sentenced rigorous imprisonment for two years

The Vigilance court in Sundergarh convicted Ex-Sarpanch of  Kinjirikela for demanding and accepting bribe from a complainant

Bhubaneswar/Sundergarh: The Vigilance court in Sundergarh convicted Ex-Sarpanch of  Kinjirikela for demanding and accepting bribe from a complainant.

Rama Chandra Minz, Ex-Sarapanch, Kinjirikela was chargesheeted by Vigilance in a case ide Special Judge, Vigilance, Sundragrh TR No 174/2016 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 PC Act,1988 for demanding and accepting bribe from a complainant for issuance of work order in favor of his mother (an IAY beneficiary) to construct IAY house.

The court sentenced Rama Chandra Minz, Ex-Sarapanch to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and fine of Rs.2,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 months more for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) PC Act, 1988.

The court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 year and payment of fine of Rs.1,000  and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 month more for the offence U/s 7 PC Act, 1988.Both the sentences are to run concurrently.

