ED likely to take Archana Nag on remand again

Bhubaneswar: The seven days remand period of lady blackmailer Archana Nag will be completed today. The Enforcement Directorate(ED) will likely to take lady blackmailer on remand again and will seek permission in the court.

As per reports, the ED has been continuously interrogating Archana Nag on money laundering case. During interrogation, Archana was maintaining silence and was not co-operating with the ED.

According to information, the ED will likely to seek permission in the court to take Archana Nag on remand again. As the seven days remand will end today, the ED will produce the lady blackmailer in the court.

Likewise, Archana Nag’s husband Jagabandhu will be appearing before court on December 13 at District and Session Judge Court. The ED will likely to seek permission in the court to take Jagabandhu on remand for fifteen days. The ED is planning to interrogate both husband and wife face-to-face.