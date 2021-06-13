ECMO machine operational at KIMS Hospital in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The city-based Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) becomes the first hospital in the state to provide Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) service to patients.

There are doctors and technicians to operate the ECMO Machine at KIMS Hospital. Recently  ECMO machine was also used for the treatment of the opposition leader Pradipta Nayak at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

The machines are also relocated from KIIMS to other locations if needed.

There are plans to set-up ECMO Center at KIMS. Around 7-8 trained ECMO machines trained doctors will be present.

ECMO, also known as extracorporeal life support (ECLS) is an extracorporeal technique of providing prolonged cardiac and respiratory support to persons whose heart and lungs are unable to provide an adequate amount of gas exchange or perfusion to sustain life.

 

