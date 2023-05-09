DSP injured, 3 Maoists killed in police-mao face-off in Odisha

Kalahandi: As many as three Maoists have been killed in an encounter with police personnel in Kalahandi district of Odisha on Tuesday. The incident took place in Taperenga-Ludengad forest under M. Rampur police limits.

The police and the Maoists were involved in an exchange of fire during a combing operation. Sources said that one Deputy Superintendent Of Police (DSP) has also sustained critical injuries in the encounter.

The DSP has been admitted to Bhima Bhoi hospital in Bolangir.

It is worth mentioning that on May 7, 2023, two Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire with security personnel in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border.

The exchange of fire took place in the Puttapadu forest of Cherla mandal of the district. The deceased reportedly include IOS commander Rajesh of the Communist Party of India (Maoist).

The incident occurred when personnel of Telangana’s anti-Maoist force Greyhounds were conducting combing operations in the forest. The Maoists came face to face with Greyhounds. When asked to surrender, the Maoists reportedly opened fire forcing the anti-Maoist force to retaliate.

While two Maoists were killed, others managed to escape deep in the forest. There were no reports of any casualty among Greyhounds personnel.

The exchange of fire occurred two days after Telangana Police chief Anjani Kumar warned the police force against complacency in tackling Maoists, especially in areas bordering neighbouring states having the Maoist presence.

The Director General of Police (DGP) asked the police personnel not to lower their guard in the wake of killing of 10 security personnel and one civilian in a landmine blast in South Bastar of Chhattisgarh on April 26.