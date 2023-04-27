Maoists exploiting women, contraceptives seized from Maoist camp: Nabarangpur SP

Nabarangpur: Following an exchange of fire between the Maoists and security personnel in the forest of the bordering district, a number of Maoist materials have been seized.

Importantly, among the seized articles are contraceptive items which indicate that the ultras are exploiting young girls and women. Nabarangpur SP S Sushree briefed about it in a press meet on Thursday.

Following the lethal Naxal attack in Dantewada of Chhattisgarh yesterday in which 10 security personnel were killed, an exchange of fire also took place in the bordering Nabarangpur district.

As per the information provided by the SP, though no casualties were reported from either side during the exchange of fire (EOF) between the ultras and the security personnel, a lot of Maoist items including contraceptives were seized.

Yesterday at about 9 am in the morning the Police-SOG team got divided into two units at Sobha under Gariaband district in the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border and initiated an anti-Maoist operation.

Exactly at 9 am about 20 to 25 Maoists opened fire at the police team. In exchange, the Police also initiated cross-firing. The EOF continued for about half an hour. However, the Maoists then fled the scene and vanished into the dense forest.

Yet, Police seized Maoist items from the spot. Among the seized materials are contraceptive items. Hence, it is evident that the Maoists are exploiting girls and women, the SP said.

Besides, wires used in landmines, batteries, 2 country-made guns and ration were seized.