Drunk driver crushes couple to death in Bhubaneswar, locals shocked

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a drunk driver has crushed a couple to death in Bhubaneswar the capital city of Odisha on Diwali. The driver allegedly put the car on reverse gear and crushed them.

According to reports, the incident has taken place in the Old town area near the Lingaraj Temple parking place. The couple was selling diyas and diwali related items near the temple parking when the shocking incident took place.

The couple killed in Bhubaneswar had allegedly come from Digapahandi to sell diyas in capitla city. It is worth mentioning here that, the woman died on the spot while the husband lost his life while he was being treated in AIIMS, Bhubaneswar. He had received a severe injury on his head, said reports.

Further, the couple was first rushed to the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar where the woman was declared brought dead by the doctors. Since the man’s condition deteriorated he was sent to AIIMS where he breathed his last while being treated.

The Lingaraj Police station has contacted the Digapahandi police station in order to ascertain the identity of the couple killed in Bhubaneswar. The car has been seized by the police and the driver has been detained.

The car has been registered in the name of a person identified as Gautam Ray. He is a resident of the Old Town area of Bhubaneswar. It is further informed by the IIC of Lingaraj police station that the owner of the vehicle will soon be called to the police station and questioned. Detailed reports in this regard awaited.

