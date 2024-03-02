2 women killed after being hit by car near Patnagarh in Balangir dist

Patnagarh: In a tragic incident, as many as two women were killed in a road mishap in Balangir district of Odisha. They accident took place near Ulba on the Balangir-Patnagarh road uner Patnagarh Police Station limits.

The deceased women have been identified as Sarojini Dharua and Kirti Dharua from Ulba village under Patnagarh Police Station limits. They are reportedly mother and daughter.

As per reports, the two women were returning home after finishing their work when a speeding car hit them on the Balangir-Patnagarh road. The accident was so horrific they died on the spot and their body parts lied scattered on the road, reports say.

After getting information Patnagarh Police rushed to the spot, seized the bodies and initiated investigation.

Following the accident, the locals blocked the road and staged protest. Till this report was written, the road blockade was not lifted while vehicles were seen stranded on both side of the Balangir-Patnagarh road.

