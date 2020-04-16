Do Not Use Hydroxychloroquine Without Prescription, Warns Odisha H & FW Dept

By KalingaTV Bureau
2

Bhubaneswar: Do not take any medicine especially Hydroxychloroquine without prescription, warns the Health and Family Welfare Department of Odisha.

This warning has come after reports of Hydroxychloroquine being black marketed.  

The Health Department has given the following directives for Covid-19 Medicines: 

  1. Do not take any medicine without prescription.
  2. Hydroxychloroquine is a prescription medicine. 
  3. Hydroxychloroquine is prescribed only for healthcare workers, household contacts and laboratory confirmed cases who show symptoms of Covid-19. 
  4. A combination of Hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin is used to treat patients with severe Covid-19 infection.
  5. Illegal sale of Hydroxychloroquine will lead to strict legal action under Drugs and Cosmetic Act,1940. 

