Dhamnagar: The counting of votes and announcement of results for the Dhamnagar bypolls is underway today.

At the end of the fifth (5th) round of counting the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) candidate, Suryabanshi Suraj has a lead with 2672 votes.

At the end of the fifth round:

BJD’s Abanti Das has- 18,923

BJP’s Suryabanshi Suraj- 22,495

It is noteworthy that there is a difference of as many as 2672 votes at the end of the fifth round.