Deva Snana Purnima of Shree Jagannath Today

Deva Snana Purnima, also known as Deva Snana Yatra of the deities Shree Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra will be celebrated today, June 4.

It is observed on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Hindu month of Jyeshtha, which typically falls in the month of June.

During Deba Snana Purnima, the deities of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra are taken out of the Jagannath Temple in Puri and brought to a sacred bathing spot called “Snana Bedi.” The deities are placed on a bathing platform, and a grand bathing ceremony takes place, where they are bathed with 108 pitchers of water. The water is believed to have medicinal properties and is considered to be highly purifying.

Thousands of devotees gather to witness this auspicious occasion and seek the blessings of the deities. It is believed that by witnessing the ceremonial bath, devotees can attain spiritual purification and be relieved of their sins.

After the Snana Yatra, the deities are placed in a special sick room within the temple, known as the “Anasara Pindi.” They stay there for a period of 15 days, during which they are believed to undergo a period of recuperation. Devotees are not allowed to see the deities during this time.

The festival culminates with the famous Rath Yatra, where the deities are taken out in grand chariots and pulled by devotees to the Gundicha Temple. This event marks the beginning of the annual chariot festival, also known as the Car Festival.

Deba Snana Purnima is an important festival in the Jagannath cult and holds great religious and cultural significance in Odisha. It is celebrated with enthusiasm and devotion by the people of the region.

