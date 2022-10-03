Durga puja pandals in Bhubaneswar 2022: Photos

Durga puja pandals in Bhubaneswar 2022 photos

Bhubaneswar: After two years of break due to Pandemic this year devotees have been allowed to visit the Durga Puja pandals of Bhubaneswar without restrictions. Hence a huge number of devotees are seen enjoying the mesmerising decoration of the pandals.

Today the Astami puja is going on in the Durga puja pandals in the capital city of Odisha. Devotees are visiting different pandals to pay obeisance to the Goddess. And they are also enjoying the themed pandal decoration. Skyscraping structures have been erected in the theme of popular edifices.

Today Maha Astami puja is going on in the pandals while in the pithas Maha Navami puja is going on.

The pandals at Jharpada, Nayapalli, Saheed Nagar, Palasuni, Rasulgarh, Old statin bazar, Ganaga Nagar and other places in the capital city are attaracting large number of devotees.

Rasulgarh Puja pandal
Pandal at Ganganagar
Pandal at Nayapalli
Pandal at Old Station Bazar
Saheed Nagar pandal
Pandal at Baramunda
Nayapalli puja pandal
Pandal at Palasuni
Pandal at Bomikhal
