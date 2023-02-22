Dead body of student found in Kendrapara of Odisha

Kendrapara: In a shocking incident, the body of student has been found hanging in Kendrapada under Patkura police limits on Wednesday.

The incident has been reported from Atabua village under Patkura police limits in Kendrapara of Odisha.

However, the cause of death is still unclear, the family members have filed a complaint of murder in Patkura police station.

The police has seized the body and started investigation into the matter. Further detailed report awaited.