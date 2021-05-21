Cyclone Yash: Low Pressure In Bay Of Bengal Very Likely To Intensify Into Storm By May 24

odisha cyclone
Pic Credit: MeT Dept, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Bay of Bengal has geared up to breed a low pressure system around May 22 said the Regional Meteorological Centre situated here at Bhubaneswar.

The MeT department added that after its formation, the low-pressure area in Bay of Bengal is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 24.

The Department also shared the satellite image from INSAT 3D (Thermal Infrared) on Friday morning, that is today.

The fishermen have been warned in advance. They have been asked not to venture into the sea from May 23 onwards.

As per the direction of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik all the districts have already started their preparations.

They will take all necessary precautions to avoid any loss of life or property informed the Special Relief Commissioner.

