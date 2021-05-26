Kendrapara: The high tide in the river due to the cyclone Yaas has caused water logging in Talachua village under Kendrapara district of Odisha.

The river water has entered into the village. As a result, the villages of the district have been cut off and the houses have been damaged. The locals of the village are panic stricken.

Reportedly, the roads from Khola village under Bargarh district to Nalitapatia village in Kendrapara district have been submerged.

Extreme level of rain and strong winds is continuing in the district. The evacuation process of the people from low line areas is underway by the district authorities.