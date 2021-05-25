Cyclone Yaas To Make Landfall Tomorrow Morning, See Details

By WCE 7
Representational image

Bhubaneswar: The impending  severe cyclonic storm Yaas has intensified into very severe cyclonic storm at 8.50 pm.

It is likely to make landfall between Basudevpur of Bhadrak district and Bahanaga of Balasore district on May 26, informed Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Kumar Jena on Tuesday.

The wind speed during the landfall of Cyclone Yaas will be around 140-155 kmph. Gusting wind speed is likely to be 165 kmph. The wind speed and rain shall increase post 12 am tonight, informed Special Relief Commissioner (SRC)., he added.

The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Yaas is likely to make landfall by 9 am on May 26.

It is moving at a speed of 15km per hour. The storm is now around 200 km away from Paradeep, 290 km from Balasore and 290 km from Digha. In the next six hours it will intensify into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, informed H. R. Biswas Head & Sc-E, Met. Centre Bhubaneswar.

