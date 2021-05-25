Cyclone Yaas: Jajpur District Restricts Movement Of Vehicles For 12 Hours, See Details

By WCE 7
cyclone yaas

Jajpur: The Jajpur district administration has completely restricted the movement of vehicles on National Highway 16 from Chandikhole to Balasore ( connecting Kolkota to Chennai routes ), informed District Magistrate Chakravarti Singh Rathore.

According to reports, no vehicles shall be allowed on the NH from 12 pm tonight to 12 am on May 26.

The decision has been made by the district administration in view of any possibility of accident during the cyclonic storm.

Only vehicles engaged in emergency services shall be permitted to travel on the national highway.

You might also like
Cyclone

Cyclone Yaas Live Updates: Landfall Near Dhamara Tomorrow At Noon

State

Cyclone Yaas: Accident benefit of Rs 10 lakh announced for electrical workers in case…

Nation

Centre Allows On-Site Covid Vaccine Registration For 18-44 Age On CoWIN, Check…

State

Unidentified Body Of Woman Found Near Riverbed in Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.