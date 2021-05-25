Cyclone Yaas: Jajpur District Restricts Movement Of Vehicles For 12 Hours, See Details

Jajpur: The Jajpur district administration has completely restricted the movement of vehicles on National Highway 16 from Chandikhole to Balasore ( connecting Kolkota to Chennai routes ), informed District Magistrate Chakravarti Singh Rathore.

According to reports, no vehicles shall be allowed on the NH from 12 pm tonight to 12 am on May 26.

The decision has been made by the district administration in view of any possibility of accident during the cyclonic storm.

Only vehicles engaged in emergency services shall be permitted to travel on the national highway.