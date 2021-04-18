Cuttack: In order to fight the growing number of positives and handle queries relating to Covid cases, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has issued a dedicated Covid-19 helpline number.

It is noteworthy that a total of 198 positives have been detected in Cuttack district in the last 24 hours. A shocking high of 3664 fresh case have been detected from the state of Odisha.

Hence in order to check the spread of the virus further and to answer queries relating to the deadly virus the CMC is leaving no stone unturned.

The CMC informed about the number through a tweet: “For queries and any immediate help related to COVID19, please do get in touch with our dedicated COVID-19 control room no +91 7077775555.

“We are committed to provide you with all the necessary immediate support at the earliest.” added the CMC.