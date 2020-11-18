Cuttack: In view of likely second wave of Covid in the winter season, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has issued a new set of guidelines regarding marriage and funeral functions.

As per the new norms, spitting inside the function hall and chewing Pan/Gutkha have been strictly prohibited by the Cuttack Municipal Corporation.

As per the new norms, the total number of persons allowed in marriage related functions will be 100 and that for death rituals will be 50.

It is to be noted that, the permission for the functions has to be obtained from the Local Police Station/Local

authority (CMC in this case) mandatorily, marriage procession of any kind is strictly prohibited.