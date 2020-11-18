pan banned in cuttack
Image Credits: Imgur

Cuttack Municipal Corporation Bans Pan In Marriage Functions

By WCE 2

Cuttack:  In view of likely second wave of Covid in the winter season, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has issued a new set of guidelines regarding marriage and funeral functions.

As per the new norms, spitting inside the function hall and chewing Pan/Gutkha have been strictly prohibited by the Cuttack Municipal Corporation.

As per the new norms, the total number of persons allowed in marriage related functions will be 100 and that for death rituals will be 50.

It is to be noted that, the permission for the functions has to be obtained from the Local Police Station/Local
authority (CMC in this case) mandatorily, marriage procession of any kind is strictly prohibited.

 

You might also like
Nation

11 Fake Army Personnel Arrested From Near Guwahati Airport

Nation

Actor-Politician Khushbu Sundar Meets With An Accident On Way To BJP’s ‘Vel Yatra’

State

Apply For This Qualification, You Will Get Salary Up To Rs 97000

Nation

Cop Slaps Airline Staff For Not Issuing Boarding Pass At Ahmedabad Airport

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.