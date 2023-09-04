Cuttack: Man who attempted to rape woman on pretext of giving lift arrested

Cuttack: The Choudwar Police in Cuttack district today arrested the man who reportedly attempted to rape a woman on the pretext of giving her lift and threw her off the vehicle for resisting his rape bid recently.

According to Cuttack DCP Pinaki Mishra, Choudwar Police arrested the accused and identified him as Tulu alias Biswaprakash Nayak of Nankera Sahi under Nischintakoili police station limits. One each bike and mobile phone has been seized from the possessions of the accused person, he added.

As per reports, the woman, who is said to be a resident of Patia area in Bhubaneswar had gone to Nischintakoili of Cuttack district to tie rakhi to her brother on the occasion of the Raksha Bandhan.

At around 8 PM on August 30, the woman was standing on the roadside in Nischintakoili with the aim to catch the bus to return to Bhubaneswar. In the meantime, the accused came in a bike and offered to give her lift up to Cuttack.

As it was too late, the woman trusted him and accepted his offer. However, when they reached near Tangi-Choudwar, the accused took a jungle road and attempted to rape her. He then threw her off the speeding vehicle as she protested his rape bid and raised an alarm for help. The accused soon fled the spot fearing being caught up by the people.

Some passersby and locals spotted the woman lying in a pool of blood and informed about the matter to the local police station, following which an investigation was initiated by the cops.

The victim woman was admitted at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack in a critical condition for treatment.