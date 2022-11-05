Cuttack eyes to enter Guinness world record for crafting 10k paper boats in 15 mins

Cuttack: The preparation is on full swing for the historic Bali Jatra as known as the grand fest which takes place every year at the banks of river Mahanadi here. Accordingly, the administration of the city is all set to enter the Guinness world record for creating 10 thousand paper boats in 15 minutes by hand here in Odisha.

According to reports, Cuttack administration is making arrangements to conduct the boat-making program in Barabati Stadium on November 12 this year. Besides, on November 10th the official team of the Guinness book of world Records will reach Bhubaneswar, said sources.

As per sources, each partcipant can make a minimum of 5 paper boats and out of the 5 boats at least 3 will be counted out of the 5 ifits been made perfectly by the participant.

An agency has been appointed through a tender process and the 30 lakhs budget has been sanctioned for the program, informed Cuttack Mayor Subash Singh.

In this Unique event, people of any age group and organizations can participate. Besides, training for hand boat preparation will be given in Schools and High schools as well.

The boat-making event will help in giving Nationa recognition to Historic Bali Jatra, informed the Mayor.

It is to be noted that, today the first glimpse of the preparation for this unique event was seen inside the Cuttack Municipal Corporation’s (CMC) Conference room, as the corporators were trained to make paper boats.